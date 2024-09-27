Washington vs Rutgers live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Washington Huskies will make the trip east to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in an exciting Big Ten matchup this Friday at SHI Stadium.
The Huskies are coming into this game fresh off a 24-5 victory over Northwestern. This win was a nice rebound for Washington after a disappointing loss to in-state rival Washington State in Week 3, where they fell 24-19. Quarterback Will Rogers was lights out against Northwestern, completing 20-of-28 passes for 223 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights come into this game with an undefeated 3-0 record. They’re riding high after pulling off the upset over Virginia Tech last week. Rutgers jumped out to an early 23-7 lead and managed to hold off a late push by Virginia Tech. In the end, they clinched the win with a clutch game-winning field goal with under two minutes left on the clock, sealing a 26-23 victory.
Washington vs. Rutgers
- Date: Friday, September 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Washington vs. Rutgers (-1)
O/U: 45
