The Big Lead

Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch all the Monday Night Football action tonight between the Commanders and the Bengals

By Kilty Cleary

MNF Week 3: Commanders vs. Bengals
MNF Week 3: Commanders vs. Bengals / Coley Cleary
facebooktwitter

The Washington Commanders are heading to Paycor Stadium to take on the winless Cincinnati Bengals this Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Commanders are coming off a 21-18 victory over the New York Giants, where rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels notched his first NFL win. Washington has struggled on offense, last week alone they had 7 field goals. Their defense hasn't been much better, allowing 350 yards in their first two games.

WATCH: Monday Night Football Live | Stream free on Fubo

On the other side of the ball, the Bengals are hungry for a win after dropping their first two. Quarterback Joe Burrow looks to be getting more comfortable under center after his injury while throwing for 258 yards and 2 touchdowns.

WATCH: Commanders vs. Bengals Live | Stream free on Fubo

Commanders vs. Bengals

  • Date: Monday, September 23
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Commanders vs. Bengals (-7.5)

O/U: 46.5

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.