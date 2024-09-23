Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Washington Commanders are heading to Paycor Stadium to take on the winless Cincinnati Bengals this Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.
The Commanders are coming off a 21-18 victory over the New York Giants, where rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels notched his first NFL win. Washington has struggled on offense, last week alone they had 7 field goals. Their defense hasn't been much better, allowing 350 yards in their first two games.
On the other side of the ball, the Bengals are hungry for a win after dropping their first two. Quarterback Joe Burrow looks to be getting more comfortable under center after his injury while throwing for 258 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Commanders vs. Bengals
- Date: Monday, September 23
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Commanders vs. Bengals (-7.5)
O/U: 46.5
