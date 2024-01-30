The Warriors' Dynasty Is Over, They Need To Start Trading Veterans
The Golden State Warriors won the NBA title in 2022 and looked to be starting a second wave of their dynasty. Nearly two years later it's clear that run is never coming. Now, sitting at 19-24 and saddled with big contracts, aging stars and a massive luxury tax bill, it's time for Golden State to hit the reset button. They need to start unloading their contracts before its too late.
There are several players who aren't going anywhere. Stephen Curry isn't going to be moved. He's the face of the franchise and is in the second season of a four-year, $215 million deal. Draymond Green is also unlikely to move, because he's 33, a problem child and in the first year of an ill-advised four-year, $100 million deal.
In addition to Curry and Green, the team has been clear it is building with Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. Other than that, it's assumed everyone is available. And there is some serious salary to shed there. As a repeat offender, the Warriors are currently projected to have a luxury tax bill of more than $186 million. That's in addition to their $207 million payroll. They don't look like a playoff team so they'll almost certainly work to dump every dollar they can.
Klay Thompson is in the final season of a five-year, $190 million extension. He's making $43 million this season and Golden State would love to clear that cash.
Andrew Wiggins is in the first season of a four-year, $109 million contract. He's 28 and might be the most attractive trade chip Golden State has, which makes him the most likely player to move.
Chris Paul is in the third year of a four-year, $120 million contract. He's making $30 million this season and is set to make $30 million for the 2024-25 campaign but it's not guaranteed money. That means, in effect, this is the 38-year-old's final season of that deal. Unless someone picks up next year's tab.
Guys like Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II are relatively cheap and could be move to help a contender's bench.
While the Warriors would have to take salary back in trades to balance the deals, the Warriors could clear a large portion of their luxury tax bill by moving those guys. If they can't, Paul and Thompson could come off the books this offseason, clearing $73 million.
The must-move guy here is Wiggins. He has a long deal, it's expensive but movable and he could be a useful player for a contender. Thompson and Paul will almost certainly be difficult to trade, but Golden State will try as hard as it can to do so.