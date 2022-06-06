Roundup: Warriors Blow Out Celtics; Sydney Sweeney Wins Best Fight; Rafael Nadal Wins 14th French Open
NATO holds Baltic Sea naval exercises ... Philadelphia shooting leaves three dead, 11 wounded ... Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title ... Investors eyeing key inflation report this week ... A look at the Lincoln Memorial on its 100th birthday ... There are no good options for bringing down oil prices ... Gun reform legislation makes progress in the Senate ... Sydney Sweeney won MTV Movie & TV Awards Best Fight ... "Top Gun 2" hits $549 million worldwide at box office ... Alec John Such died at 70 ... Quin Snyder stepping down from coaching Utah Jazz ... Wales headed to World Cup after knockout out Ukraine ... Lionel Messi scored five goals as Argentina beat Estonia ... Warriors blow out Celtics in Game 2 of NBA Finals ... US Men's National Team urges Congress to pass strict gun control legislation ...
Highlights from Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
This is absolutely crazy, and pretty damn scary.
Johnny Knoxville discusses his long-term injuries.
Goldfinger -- "Here in Your Bedroom"