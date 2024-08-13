Want Mayo-Inspired Cologne From Titans QB Will Levis and Hellmann's?
By Evan Bleier
Known for adding mayonnaise into his morning coffee instead of milk, cream or sugar, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is no longer satisfied with simply putting mayo into his body and has cooked up a way to put the creamy condiment onto himself as well as part of a partnership with Hellmann's — and it doesn't involve a spoon or knife.
Unveiled on Tuesday morning, Will Levis No. 8 is a specialty fragrance that's described as a "parfum de mayonnaise." Containing notes of tart lemon, creamy vanilla, parsley and musk, the signature scent is priced at $8 in honor of Levis's jersey number in Tennessee.
Of course, as the name would suggest, the condiment-inspired cologne contains notes of mayo at its core. "The creamy and slightly tangy note adds an unexpected twist, mirroring Will Levis’s bold personality," according to Hellmann's. "The mayonnaise accord provides a rich, smooth texture to the fragrance, making it intriguingly complex and memorable."
Per the company, undertones of coffee make their way into the scent. "This fragrance would not be complete without subtle coffee undertones reminiscent of Will’s signature mayonnaise-infused brew.," according to Hellmann's. "The coffee note brings a robust, slightly bitter edge filled with depth and warmth. It adds a comforting, familiar touch, grounding the fragrance in a sense of reliability and strength."
This isn't the first time Levis and Hellmann's have teamed up for something disgusting as the partners previously released the "mayo mocha" in November of last year. Featuring 1¼ cups of hot milk combined with two espresso shots, one tablespoon of Hellmann's mayo and one tablespoon of chocolate or mocha syrup, the drink was actually sold in a local Nashville coffee shop, according to The Tennessean.
The 25-year-old's signature scent is available now in 30 ml bottles and ships free. Unfortunately, today's drop is already sold out, but more bottles of the "scent of greatness" will be restocked tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. Happy hunting.
For those who are more interested in what Levis, who now has running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley at his disposal, does on the football field than what gross concoction he puts on his body, the post-Derrick Henry Titans still have a pair of preseason games left to play before kicking off the season against the Chicago Bears.