Want Free Ramen for Life? Win a Gold Medal for the Philippines.
By Evan Bleier
In addition to receiving nearly $300,000 in cash from the government, Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo is set to receive a condo and a lifetime supply of carbs and colonoscopies for bringing a pair of gold medals back to the Philippines from Paris.
Just the second Filipino Olympian to win gold after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz became the first three years ago, Yulo took gold in the artistic gymnastics men's floor event on Saturday and followed it up with a win on the vault in Bercy Arena on Sunday.
"I was just hoping to perform well. I didn't really expect a medal. It really felt like a bonus for me. It's crazy, because last night I couldn't sleep," Yulo said on Sunday. "I was so hyped because I had won that gold medal. It still didn't sink in. This morning I was so sleepy. I didn't know what to do. But I did it today."
As a result of his wins, Yulo will have a fully furnished three-bedroom unit in the largest condominium development in metropolitan Manila waiting for him when he gets home as well as a pile of Philippine pesos, according to Sky News.
Yulo won't have to use the kitchen in his new home unless he wants to as a local restaurant has gifted him free ramen for life for taking home the gold. To sweeten the deal (meal?), Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose is also getting an on-demand lifetime supply of free ramen.
"Congratulations to our very own Golden Boy on clinching his second gold medal in men's artistic gymnastics - vault!" Hagemu Sushi and Ramen Bar wrote on Facebook. "To celebrate your outstanding achievement, we are thrilled to extend a special gift: FREE LIFETIME RAMEN not just for you, but also for your wonderful and supportive girlfriend Enjoy the taste of victory and love with every bowl! Mabuhay!"
In addition to the ramen from Hagemu, other restaurant chains have offered up free supplies of macaroni and cheese as well as grilled chicken. Possibly as a counterbalance to those culinary offerings, a gastroenterologist has offered Yulo free consultations and colonoscopies for life.
Just 24, Yulo may be able to compete for in Los Angeles in 2028 — if he's able to lay off the ramen.