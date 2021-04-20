Roundup: Walter Mondale Dies; Downton Abbey Sequel Set; Patrick Marleau Sets NHL Games Played Record
Former vice president Walter Mondale dies at 93 ... Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died from two strokes ... Jury begins deliberations in Derek Chauvin trial ... Stock futures rose slightly overnight ... COVID-19 cases rise in parts of U.S. ... One-fifth of seniors remain unvaccinated ... Joe Biden will hold climate summit this week ... A man has tossed coffee cups in a couple's yard for three years ... A review of Hulu's "Sasquatch" ... A Downton Abbey sequel is coming ... Season 2 of "Dave" is coming in June ... Steph Curry's incredible scoring run continued ... Chris Paul passed Magic Johnson on the all-time assists list ... The Broncos called the Falcons about a trade up ... David Beckham comes out against European Super League ... Patrick Marleau sets NHL games played record ...
Alex Smith's toughness defined his career [Sports Illustrated]
Steph Curry is in another stratosphere [FanSided]
The worst NBA player is probably still better than you [New York Times]
No, you're crying about a helicopter on Mars [The Atlantic]
MLB has a new marquee matchup as Dodgers-Padres series exceeds expectations [Yahoo Sports]
Ronald Acuña could bring back the 40-40 club [The Big Lead]
Rich Ohrnberger reviewed the In-N-Out 8x8 Animal Style off the secret menu:
The new teaser trailer for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:
This was amazing:
The Rolling Stones -- "Tumbling Dice"
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers -- "Learning to Fly"