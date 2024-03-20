Wally Szczerbiak Blasts Selection Committee After Virginia Performance
Most observers were shocked when Virginia made the NCAA Tournament after a fairly dismal season. On Tuesday night, the Cavaliers looked awful in a 66-42 First Four loss to Colorado State. After the game, Wally Szczerbiak took to the air and blasted the tournament Selection Committee for putting UVA in the field and underseeding the Mountain West.
Check this out:
I mean, he's right. St. John's, Seton Hall, Pitt, Oklahoma and more are sitting at home while an underachieving Virginia team got blown off the floor by a solid but not spectacular Colorado State squad.
Virginia finished the season 23-11 and ranked 73rd in KenPom. The Cavaliers had a top 10 defense, but their atrocious offense finished ranked 211th in the nation. They failed to cross the 55-point barrier nine times this season. They were horrid to watch, and lived down to that reputation on Tuesday night when they only scored 14 points in the first half. Virginia finished the night shooting 25 percent form the field and 17.6 percent from 3-point range. That's abysmal.
The Selection Committee should be ashamed of itself for putting Virginia in.