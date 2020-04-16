Von Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 16 2020
Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Denver Broncos' star confirmed the diagnosis to 9News in Denver. Miller has asthma but said something didn't feel right even after taking his medication recently. He went for a test and it was confirmed.
The 31-year-old pass rusher says he was struggling with a cough for a few days before deciding to get tested. He had already begun to feel better when his doctor contacted him with the news of the positive test.
Here's what he had to say about the diagnosis and how he's doing:
"It's crazy. I have to be quarantined here at the house. There's not really any medicine or anything like that. Dr. Geraghty told me if my breathing changed ... honestly, I'm still new to this. This is like an hour. I'm not sure what's going on but I tell ya what, I'm in good spirits. I'm still Von. I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that."
Obviously, the fact that he has asthma is concerning with a virus like COVID-19, but his comments seem to indicate he's actually feeling better.
Miller was recently a unanimous pick for the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team, is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time All-Pro and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50. He has spent his whole career in Denver and continues to wreak havoc off the edge for the Broncos.
We wish him a speedy recovery.