Virginia Tech vs Miami live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch all the action as Virginia Tech takes on No. 7 Miami in ACC showdown. Find out how to watch the game live, including streaming options, TV channel, and kickoff time.

By Kilty Cleary

The Virginia Tech Hokies will head to Florida to take on the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes in a primetime ACC matchup on Friday night at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hokies enter this matchup with a 2-2 record, having had an up-and-down start to their season. They suffered losses to Vanderbilt in Week 1 and Rutgers in Week 4 but managed victories over Marshall in Week 2 and Old Dominion in Week 3. Now, led by senior running back Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech is aiming for a major upset in their first conference game, hoping to get back above .500.

WATCH: Virginia Tech vs Miami Live | Stream free on Fubo

On the other sideline, the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes boast a perfect 4-0 record, kicking off their season with wins over Florida, Florida A&M, Ball State, and South Florida. With Heisman favorite quarterback Cam Ward leading the charge, Miami is looking to keep their undefeated streak alive as they also enter their first conference game of the year.

Virginia Tech vs Miami 

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Virginia Tech vs Miami (-17.5)

O/U: 54.5

