Virginia Tech vs Miami live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Virginia Tech Hokies will head to Florida to take on the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes in a primetime ACC matchup on Friday night at the Hard Rock Stadium.
The Hokies enter this matchup with a 2-2 record, having had an up-and-down start to their season. They suffered losses to Vanderbilt in Week 1 and Rutgers in Week 4 but managed victories over Marshall in Week 2 and Old Dominion in Week 3. Now, led by senior running back Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech is aiming for a major upset in their first conference game, hoping to get back above .500.
On the other sideline, the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes boast a perfect 4-0 record, kicking off their season with wins over Florida, Florida A&M, Ball State, and South Florida. With Heisman favorite quarterback Cam Ward leading the charge, Miami is looking to keep their undefeated streak alive as they also enter their first conference game of the year.
Virginia Tech vs Miami
- Date: Friday, September 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Virginia Tech vs Miami (-17.5)
O/U: 54.5
