Security Guard Destroys Field-Stormer After Military Bowl Presented By GoBowling.com
By Kyle Koster
Virginia Tech took care of business in the Military Bowl Presented By GoBowling.com, which is one of the funnier names of the exhibition football season. The Hokies outlasted and out-toughed Tulane in rainy conditions to notch their seventh win of the year. This was enough to inspire a field-storming from those who stuck around to brave the elements. Which is all well and good until the security personnel tasked with keeping people off the playing surface actually do their job.
Now, there's a split. Some people really hate it when the muscle flexes its muscles. Some people really enjoy when they single out someone separated from the heard and knock them into next week or a long-retired Jack'd Up segment. I'm honestly learning toward the latter as time goes on because there's such an easy way to avoid being blown up. It's all about knowing the situation and being strategic. The Military Bowl did not exactly inspired a mighty rush from the stands so it was much harder for fans to disappear into a crowd.
No matter when you stand, another reminder that there aren't too many bowl games because everyone is an opportunity for someone to get hurt.