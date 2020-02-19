Three Trade Destinations For Stefon Diggs
By Liam McKeone | Feb 19 2020
Stefon Diggs has often made headlines in Minnesota, for both good and bad reasons. Diggs is one of the league's premier deep threats and route runners, but has also clashed with the organization regularly over the last two years; just this past season he was fined $200,000 after skipping practice without notice and later telling everyone he had a cold.
Minnesota's season ended at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. About a month after the fact, Diggs has removed all Vikings references on his Instagram page, and Colin Cowherd said he's "unhappy" with the organization and the Vikings are looking to move on from the talented wideout. Diggs, only 26 and coming off a 63-catch, 1,130 yard season, will attract a lot of suitors and could land the Vikings quite a haul if they ultimately do decide to ship him out. Here are four teams that have the money and the motivation to make a deal.
New England Patriots
The first team mentioned whenever a talented but disgruntled player hits the trade market, the Patriots will absolutely be in the Diggs sweepstakes if the Vikings are indeed courting offers. There's no better way to convince Tom Brady to stick around than acquiring a perennial 1,000 yard receiver smack in the middle of his prime. Diggs can operate as the deep threat New England sorely missed last season and would become an even more dangerous intermediate option should he master the offense. The Patriots need reinforcements at receiver, and Diggs is far and away the best available even in the early stages of rumored trade talks.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks managed fine with Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, and a handful of unknowns at receiver this season. But the pass game suffered when Lockett went down late in the year, and Russell Wilson can only pull something out of his hat so many times without a legit name outside the hashmarks. Diggs would be a better version of Lockett, capable of taking the top off the defense with the quickness to be a deadly improviser when Wilson gets out of the pocket. Seattle has their speed guy in Lockett and their big possession guy in Metcalf-- time to go out and get a guy who can do both at a high level.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philly's receiving core was so banged up by the end of 2019 that uou or me probably could have suited up for the Eagles in their playoff game. Not really, but the situation was nearly that dire. Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are older and spent most of the year injured, and Nelson Agholor remains frustratingly inconsistent. The Diggs-Wentz connection would immediately bear fruit and could be a long-term arrangement in Philadelphia. The NFC East is wide-open after the Eagles dragged their way to a division title with merely a 9-7 record. No team needs bodies at receiver quite like the Eagles do, and Diggs is much, much more than that.