Vikings and Panthers Fans Brawl in Concourse
The Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers were locked in a fierce battle in a crazy game on the field on Sunday but their fans may have topped that excitement. In the concourse of Bank of America Stadium in Carolina, fans of both teams engaged in a vicious brawl that ended with an overly-aggressive Vikings fan getting knocked out.
Check this out:
It appears the Vikings fan in the purple shirt and shorts is initiating all of this, elevating it from normal trash talk to an actual fight. so it's only fitting that he ends up getting lit up and winding up on the ground.
That's a crazy fight and clearly both sides had a lot of aggression left over after Minnesota's 34-28 overtime win. Panthers fans were probably wishing Sam Darnold had gotten it going a little earlier in the day, then they wouldn't have had to climb out of an 11-point deficit late.
Hopefully both teams can show as much fight as their fans over the rest of the season.