AUDIO: Listen to Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Say He'll Make Teams Pay for Passing On Him in The Draft
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 30 2020
Joe Burrow is the highest-profile player from LSU's undefeated National Championship team, but he's hardly the only talented member of the Tigers picked in April's NFL Draft. Another first-round selection is feeling a little disrespected right now.
After being the fifth wide receiver off the board (at No. 22), Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson seems plenty motivated to prove to the teams that passed over him that they made a mistake and he is, in fact, the best wide receiver from the 2020 NFL Draft.
While speaking on the Zach Gelb Show on CBS, Jefferson said he was "shocked" he wound up being the fifth receiver picked and that it put a chip on his shoulder going into the next season. When asked specifically about the Eagles not picking him at 21, a place many draft experts believed he would land, Jefferson turned it back to all the teams that didn't select him, saying, "I'm going to show them that I am the better receiver than the pick that they have."
Henry Ruggs III was the first WR taken by the Raiders at No. 12, which was certainly a big surprise. Then Jerry Jeudy (Broncos) went at 15, CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys) was picked at 17 and Jalen Reagor (Eagles) was picked at 21.
The Vikings used the pick they acquired when they traded Stefon Diggs to the Bills to select Jefferson and, with Diggs gone, are expected to make him a focal point of the offense. Jefferson shined out wide for LSU and Joe Burrow last season, showcasing an amazing ability to win 50-50 balls against defensive backs and win on deep routes.
Most NFL players who aren't the first pick share Jefferson's feelings about teams that overlooked them, but we all know wide receivers are a different breed. It's a competition among all those selected to see who the best is when they get to the NFL. Jefferson certainly has a chance to prove himself and seems highly confident he will.