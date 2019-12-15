Vikings Fans Took Over Another Chargers 'Home' Game By Ryan Phillips | Dec 15 2019 Irv Smith Jr. scores a touchdown for the Vikings against the Chargers | Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are playing in front of a hostile crowd at home again this week. As has been the case on a near-weekly basis since they moved to Los Angeles, the Chargers have welcomed a crowd consisting of more visiting fans than their own. Minnesota Vikings fans have completely taken over the stadium.

Check out the atmosphere from today's game:

I was wrong about Steelers game being most hostile home crowd of year. This appears to be it. Zeroes of Chargers fans. pic.twitter.com/nhrzk7ZZhQ — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) December 15, 2019

I count 6 non Vikings fans here pic.twitter.com/euRCBlRt1H — Alex Padilla (@alexpadilla86) December 15, 2019

Vikings will definitely have the home field advantage crowd at @dignityhealthsp #Skol pic.twitter.com/KNk6WLUmii — Rick Sosa (@sosarick) December 15, 2019

Last road game of the regular season for the #Vikings & it kinda looks like a home game pic.twitter.com/pm2lrAD3s5 — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) December 15, 2019

Visual evidence from @jwmonicalKSTP how many #Vikings fans are in the crowd. He says 75 percent Vikings fans. pic.twitter.com/i9rcHT9UsI — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) December 15, 2019

Goal post is swaying in the Vikings end zone right now pic.twitter.com/rkLtBWcejP — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 15, 2019

Listen to the crowd on this one:

Hunter + Harry team up for the takeaway!#Skol pic.twitter.com/y9Elfb9z7k — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 15, 2019

I thought Steelers-Chargers would have the highest percentage of visiting fans, but it sure looks like Vikings fans represent about 90% of the crowd today. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) December 15, 2019

Chalk this up as yet another embarrassment for Dean Spanos and his franchise. The Chargers have become the NFL's punchline and it's pretty amazing to see. Regardless of how they play or what they do from a public relations standpoint, they can't get traction in a city that never wanted them.

This, of course, is more evidence that the franchise never should have moved to LA from San Diego. If anything that has become even more apparent weekly since the move.