Vikings Fans Took Over Another Chargers 'Home' Game
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 15 2019
The Los Angeles Chargers are playing in front of a hostile crowd at home again this week. As has been the case on a near-weekly basis since they moved to Los Angeles, the Chargers have welcomed a crowd consisting of more visiting fans than their own. Minnesota Vikings fans have completely taken over the stadium.
Check out the atmosphere from today's game:
Listen to the crowd on this one:
Chalk this up as yet another embarrassment for Dean Spanos and his franchise. The Chargers have become the NFL's punchline and it's pretty amazing to see. Regardless of how they play or what they do from a public relations standpoint, they can't get traction in a city that never wanted them.
This, of course, is more evidence that the franchise never should have moved to LA from San Diego. If anything that has become even more apparent weekly since the move.