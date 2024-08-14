Vikings Get Rare Good Injury News After J.J. McCarthy Ruled Out for the Season
By Joe Lago
The public display of optimism shown by Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was impressive.
Before Wednesday's practice, O'Connell talked about the terrible news involving rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, whose meniscus tear in his right knee will require surgery and cause him to miss the entire 2024 NFL season.
Instead of wearing a look of doom and gloom, O'Connell put the best positive spin on the situation.
"Everyone should be excited about the fact that we got our young franchise quarterback in the building," O'Connell said. "And now it's about the unique aspect of continuing a very critical development process for him, where maybe the physical reps aren't going to be there in the short term. But this is going to be a small bump in the road."
Translated from coachspeak, O'Connell believes McCarthy can still accelerate his learning curve in the NFL by watching veteran QB Sam Darnold from the sidelines.
It's certainly not ideal for a Vikings team that traded up one spot in last April's NFL Draft to select McCarthy with the 10th overall pick after losing starter Kirk Cousins in free agency, but, hey, it's always best to focus on the positive. The 21-year-old McCarthy figured to spend time as the backup before being promoted to QB1 anyway.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, their preseason took another turn for the worse on Wednesday afternoon.
Wide receiver Jordan Addison was carted off the field with what looked to be a leg injury, according to multiple reports. Addison apparently hurt himself while leaping for a contested ball in a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.
After a hard hit on Vikings receiver Thayer Thomas, O'Connell had a conversation with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis.
Injuries are a way of life in the NFL. It's just that Minnesota has already had its share of casualties. Last month, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon was lost for the season to a torn ACL in the team's first training camp session. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is still working his way back from last season's knee injury and reportedly might not return until November.
The season certainly isn't lost for the Vikings, who still have star wideout Justin Jefferson. They just can't afford more injuries at critical positions. And if Darnold gets hurt, well, even O'Connell will be hardpressed to maintain a positive outlook on things.
At least Wednesday ended with good news on Addison. O'Connell said the receiver hurt his ankle but not seriously.
"I think he's going to be OK," O'Connell said after practice.