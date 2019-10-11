VIDEO: Weston McKennie Gets a Hat Trick in 13 Minutes For U.S. Against Cuba By Ryan Phillips | Oct 11 2019

Have a night Weston McKennie!

The 21-year-old midfielder found the back of the net just 32 seconds into the United States' debut in the CONCACAF Nations League Friday night. Then he netted a second just a few minutes later. Just to show off a bit, he finished the hat-trick in the 13th minute. It was an incredible showing early for the Dallas native.

McKennie gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead over Cuba after a quick initial build-up and a cross from Jordan Morris. The tally at 32 seconds in was the second-fastest is U.S. men's national team history.

The USMNT are off to a flying start vs Cuba!



Weston McKennie scores 31 seconds in in their CONCACAF Nations League opener. ⚽?? pic.twitter.com/I4cI8QecYJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 11, 2019

Then just a few minutes later, Morris made yet another run and crossed the ball in to McKennie, who tapped it in yet again at just past four minutes into the match.

How about 2 goals in less than 5 minutes?! ⚽️⚽️@WMcKennie and the @USMNT are rolling early vs Cuba ?? pic.twitter.com/X911EJnKWp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 11, 2019

The goals looked stunningly similar, with Morris making a run down the right side then sending the ball across.

A few minutes later a goal from Morris made it 3-0 off an assist from McKennie, then the 21-year-old was on the attack again. This time, McKennie took a pass from Reggie Cannon and buried it.

Weston McKennie has a hat trick!!!



....... in 13 minutes. ? pic.twitter.com/6PDoUVjFC0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 11, 2019

Have a day Weston McKennie! That goal gave the U.S. a 4-0 lead early.

McKennie is shaping up to be a huge part of the future for U.S. Soccer. He's a young, dynamic midfielder for Schalke 04 in Germany. He's making his 16th appearance for the national team Friday and now has bagged six international goals.

Here are all three goals in one highlight: