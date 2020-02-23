VIDEO: Tyson Fury Licked Blood Off of Deontay Wilder
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 23 2020
Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder Saturday night to win the heavyweight championship of the world. In the process, he bloodied Wilder and even took a taste of that blood. Yeah, you read that right.
During one stretch, Fury actually licked the blood off Wilder's neck during a clinch.
Check this out:
That's um...crazy. And gross. What the hell man?
Fury won via seventh-round knockout in a fight he utterly dominated from start to finish, so I guess he can do whatever he wants. Still...gross.
Fury is quickly become one of the biggest international stars in boxing and earned a ton of fans Saturday night.