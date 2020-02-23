The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Tyson Fury Licked Blood Off of Deontay Wilder

By Ryan Phillips | Feb 23 2020

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder for the heavyweight championship | Al Bello/Getty Images

Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder Saturday night to win the heavyweight championship of the world. In the process, he bloodied Wilder and even took a taste of that blood. Yeah, you read that right.

During one stretch, Fury actually licked the blood off Wilder's neck during a clinch.

Check this out:

That's um...crazy. And gross. What the hell man?

Fury won via seventh-round knockout in a fight he utterly dominated from start to finish, so I guess he can do whatever he wants. Still...gross.

Fury is quickly become one of the biggest international stars in boxing and earned a ton of fans Saturday night.