VIDEO: Titans Offensive Linemen Break Out Shotgun Beer Celebration After Touchdown By Liam McKeone | Nov 24 2019

Offensive linemen very rarely get to score in NFL games. As such, it's always a matter for much celebration when it does happen. The Tennessee-Jacksonville game granted us a Big Man Touchdown, and with it came a great Big Man celebration.

Titans lineman Dennis Kelly caught his first touchdown pass and promptly tossed pretend beers to his teammates to shotgun. Check it out:

The #Buccaneers gave a touchdown to 6-4, 347 pounds DL Vita Vea earlier today.



The #Titans gave one to 6-8, 321 pound OL Dennis Kelly.pic.twitter.com/6ckXF6Sl1q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2019

A great day for big men between this and Vita Vea's touchdown in the Bucs game. This celebration is one of the best of the year next to the Colts' kegstand celebration, too. Aways fun when linemen get to boogie in the end zone.