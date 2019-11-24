VIDEO: Titans Offensive Linemen Break Out Shotgun Beer Celebration After Touchdown
By Liam McKeone | Nov 24 2019
Offensive linemen very rarely get to score in NFL games. As such, it's always a matter for much celebration when it does happen. The Tennessee-Jacksonville game granted us a Big Man Touchdown, and with it came a great Big Man celebration.
Titans lineman Dennis Kelly caught his first touchdown pass and promptly tossed pretend beers to his teammates to shotgun. Check it out:
A great day for big men between this and Vita Vea's touchdown in the Bucs game. This celebration is one of the best of the year next to the Colts' kegstand celebration, too. Aways fun when linemen get to boogie in the end zone.