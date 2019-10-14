VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith Was Deliriously Happy About the Cowboys Loss to the Jets By Stephen Douglas | Oct 13 2019

Stephen A. Smith was really happy to see the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Jets today. So much so that he went on Twitter and laughed in a completely normal and sincere way while doing the "J-E-T-S" chant and yelling "how 'bout them Cowboys." The point of this video was to tease how crazy he's going to be on First Take on Monday.

J-E-T-S! JETS JETS JETS! pic.twitter.com/CDabN8fC4n — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 13, 2019

However you feel about Smith, the Jets or the Cowboys, one thing is certain - this is going to be a big week for the Dak Prescott haters. Dak was 28-of-40 today for 277 yards and zero touchdowns. It was... fine. Not great. Not bad. His team lost. Time for people to dig in on both sides.