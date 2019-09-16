VIDEO: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Dancing to Backstreet Boys By Kyle Koster | Sep 16 2019 Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski may have retired, but he's staying active on Sundays. Yesterday, while the New England Patriots rolled over the helpless Miami Dolphins, 43-0, Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek were leading a free public workout in Boston. After the workout the group danced to cool down. That's when Gronk danced to the Backstreet Boys.

This is Gronk's destiny. This is what he needs to do with the rest of his life. Keep that brain as healthy as he can by sharing his love of fitness with an adoring public.