VIDEO: Purdue Wins After Inspiration From Drew Brees By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 02 2019

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of their bye week, but Drew Brees is still leading his team to victory. Before his NFL days, Brees made a name for himself at Purdue University. He returned to West Lafayette on Saturday afternoon to provide some inspiration to the modern Boilermakers.

Purdue's official Twitter account shared video of Brees addressing the team in the locker room prior to their Saturday tilt against Nebraska.

"A streak, a run, has to start with one day, with one game," Brees tells the assembled players and staff. "Every season is full of defining moments, and you never know when those defining moments will happen. So I'm going to say, why not today? Why can't today be one of those defining moments."

"It's going to take everybody. And you don't know what play it's going to be, what moment, or what circumstance throughout the course of that game. But today can be a defining moment for you and this team, for this season, and the way it'll carry you on for the rest of your career here and what you do beyond."

The team apparently took Brees' words to heart. Struggling at 2-6 and racked with injures entering Saturday's game, the Boilermakers erased a 10-0 deficit after the first quarter and capped off a comeback effort with a 31-27 win over the Cornhuskers. Running back David Bell finished things off with a nine-yard run in the game's penultimate minute.

Brees left Purdue in 2000, but remains the program's all-time leader in passing yards (11,792) and touchdown passes (90). He would be chosen with the 32nd overall pick of the 2001 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers before joining the Saints via free agency in 2006. The quarterback recently returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss five games. He would return last week in victorious fashion, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

New Orleans returns to action next Sunday afternoon against Atlanta.