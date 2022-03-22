VIDEO: Pat McAfee's Crazy Crotch Chops Prove to Be a Very Dangerous Distraction on RAW
By Stephen Douglas
Pat McAfee is a lot of things... A retired NFL punter. A popular podcast host. An Aaron Rodgers translator. Despite doing all these things at a very high level, perhaps the one thing he was truly meant to do was professional wrestling. The perfect mix of athleticism, showmanship and, well, whatever this is.
This is from McAfee's latest appearance on WWE Monday Night RAW. Here's some more from the appearance as he apparently caused that guy to lose his match by leaving the broadcasting table and distracting him, allowing his friend to pin him.
I don't know. Seems illegal. Hopefully Aaron Rodgers has plenty of hard-hitting questions tomorrow.