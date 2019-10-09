VIDEO: News Report Interrupted By Reporter Courtney Kube's Adorable Child By Stephen Douglas | Oct 09 2019

Courtney Kube is a serious reporter who covers national security and the Pentagon for NBC News. She is also a mom. Today she brought her kids to work with her and one of them did not seem to care that mom was on live TV.

Kube did a great job of keeping her composure and barely breaking stride in her report as she saw her son approaching from behind in the monitor. She tried to shoo him away, but he persisted and created a really lovely moment that was actually kind of jarring juxtaposed with the story she was reporting on.