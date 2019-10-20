VIDEO: Michigan Scored the Coolest Touchdown But It Didn't Count By Kyle Koster | Oct 19 2019 Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Things are not going great for Michigan out in Happy Valley. Penn State jumped out to a 21-0 lead and the assembled crowd is losing its ever-loving mind. The Wolverines, desperately needing a touchdown, got a touchdown briefly as a result of a wacky bounce, but it was negated by an illegal man downfield penalty.

Jim Harbaugh and staff likely did not draw up a play where Donovan Peoples-Jones gets whacked and fumbles right to Ronnie Bell, but maybe they should. This is unstoppable!

How dare this great human achievement be erased from history. pic.twitter.com/UZEQJcTX0U — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 20, 2019

There is a zero percent chance anyone who saw this live didn't do the Chris Berman WHOOOP noise as that thing came flying out. Michigan would score later in the drive so this highlight is something everyone in the world can and will enjoy for the rest of time.