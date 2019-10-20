The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Michigan Scored the Coolest Touchdown But It Didn't Count

By Kyle Koster | Oct 19 2019

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines participates in warm ups before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 19, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Things are not going great for Michigan out in Happy Valley. Penn State jumped out to a 21-0 lead and the assembled crowd is losing its ever-loving mind. The Wolverines, desperately needing a touchdown, got a touchdown briefly as a result of a wacky bounce, but it was negated by an illegal man downfield penalty.

Jim Harbaugh and staff likely did not draw up a play where Donovan Peoples-Jones gets whacked and fumbles right to Ronnie Bell, but maybe they should. This is unstoppable!

There is a zero percent chance anyone who saw this live didn't do the Chris Berman WHOOOP noise as that thing came flying out. Michigan would score later in the drive so this highlight is something everyone in the world can and will enjoy for the rest of time.