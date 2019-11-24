VIDEO: Michael Irvin Has a Passionate Biblical Sermon for the Cowboys By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 24 2019

Michael Irvin was brushing up on his David & Goliath reading lately, and applied a lesson from it to give the Dallas Cowboys a pep talk from the NFL Network studio in advance of their game against the Patriots:

That's interesting about God sending Goliath to prove to David that he had it in him to slay the giant. Never thought of it that way. Nevertheless, calling the Cowboys David in an analogy isn't all that apt. They are the most valuable franchise in American sports, and they're underdogs by less than a touchdown. Weirder things than them winning happen almost every week in the NFL. Still, it's always fun to see Irvin get riled up like this.