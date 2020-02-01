VIDEO: LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant with a Speech During Tribute
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 31 2020
LeBron James took to center court before the Los Angeles Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death. He honored Bryant and his legacy with an unscripted speech and vowed not to forget the all-time great.
Check out the speech below, it truly was exceptional:
Time and again, LeBron James has risen to the big moments in his life. He did that again Friday night. That was outstanding.
If there was anyone who could help carry the Lakers through this incredibly difficult time, it's James. He has such a great sense of the moment and of basketball history. He understands what everyone associated with the franchise is going through and what they need right now.
On Friday night, he was exactly what Laker Nation needed.