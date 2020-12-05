VIDEO: Football Hit Looks More Like Explosion
By Kyle Koster | Dec 5, 2020, 6:04 PM EST
Syracuse's Markenzy Pierre was ejected for his helmet-to-face hit on Notre Dame punt returner Matt Salerno. The moment of impact featured a nearly unprecedented amount of stuff exploding. It is not for the squeamish. But this is football, the game everyone signs up for and so many love, and they put it on national television knowing full well this can happen at any moment. So enough preamble, I guess.
Again, not making light of things or celebrating it. Only pointing out that things rarely react so combustibly.
Here's hoping for the best for Salerno. He's clearly far tougher than 99 percent of the population. Because he was able to walk off the field under his own power, whereas an Average Joe would simply decide to live under that part of the field had it happened to them.