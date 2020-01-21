VIDEO: Fan Ejected for Throwing Trash at LeBron James Jr.
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 20 2020
LeBron James Jr. and his Sierra Canyon High School teammates were in Springfield, Massachusetts for a matchup with Paul VI Catholic School on Monday. The Trailblazers lost the contest in gym packed to the rafters with fans. One of those fans didn't get to see the end of the game, as they were ejected for throwing a piece of trash at James.
The arena had a capacity of 3,000, but a reported 4,000 people showed up. But one of them wound up tossing what was either a piece of candy or garbage at James as he was standing on the sidelines to inbound the ball. Video is below:
While it's unclear who the fan was, later video showed it appeared to be a young child who threw the item:
Young kid or not, this kind of thing is unacceptable.
Bronny didn't score in the 13 minutes he played. He's a freshman who comes off the bench for one of the top teams in the country, so he shouldn't be expected to be lighting up the stat sheet. Hey, at least his dad, LeBron James, showed up to watch:
Sierra Canyon lost 70-62, the team's third defeat of the season.