The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade and Pat Riley Dancing in St. Tropez is Great Theater

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 02 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 30: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat reacts after making a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on October 30, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

Somehow, some way Dwyane Wade was able to convince Pat Riley to dress up and dance in St. Tropez in the French Riviera. It’s a solid bet that wine was involved in the making of this video, which was posted on Wade’s Instagram.

In all seriousness, it’s good to see that Wade and Riley have put their issues with each other from a couple years ago fully behind them. They presided together over a period of Miami Heat history that means a lot to a lot of people in the region, and they deserve victory laps like this one every once in awhile.