VIDEO: Dwyane Wade and Pat Riley Dancing in St. Tropez is Great Theater

Somehow, some way Dwyane Wade was able to convince Pat Riley to dress up and dance in St. Tropez in the French Riviera. It’s a solid bet that wine was involved in the making of this video, which was posted on Wade’s Instagram.

In all seriousness, it’s good to see that Wade and Riley have put their issues with each other from a couple years ago fully behind them. They presided together over a period of Miami Heat history that means a lot to a lot of people in the region, and they deserve victory laps like this one every once in awhile.