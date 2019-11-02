VIDEO: Buffalo-Eastern Michigan Looks Completely Ridiculous, Very Gray By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 02 2019

Kyle Vantrease with a DIME and a helluva catch from Antonio Nunn for the 10 yard TD! Buffalo up 29-7 @ Eastern Michigan pic.twitter.com/A3e3ph8l1x — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 2, 2019

Today in Ypsilanti, the sky isn't the only thing looking overcast.

The local Eastern Michigan University Eagles, in an apparently dour attempt to gain a Boise-like color tradition, have taken on a gray color since the 2014 season. It's been somewhat lucky...the Eagles have made two bowl games since going gray after making just two prior postseason appearances from 1971-2013...but it creates some some awkward situations like the one seen on Saturday.

November has opened with a visit from the University of Buffalo Bulls, who rang in Thanksgiving season with a equally gray outlook. The only apparent difference between the field and the Bulls was the latter's blue numerals.

Buffalo wearing grey on Eastern Michigan’s grey field is making for quite a unique visual. pic.twitter.com/c0N164o2b4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 2, 2019

Apparently, the similarities are doing a number on the Eagles' defense. They began the Mid-American Conference tilt with an opening touchdown, but UB has gone on to score 29 unanswered points. That 29-7 lead has currently stretched into the third quarter.