VIDEO: Buffalo-Eastern Michigan Looks Completely Ridiculous, Very Gray
By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 02 2019
Today in Ypsilanti, the sky isn't the only thing looking overcast.
The local Eastern Michigan University Eagles, in an apparently dour attempt to gain a Boise-like color tradition, have taken on a gray color since the 2014 season. It's been somewhat lucky...the Eagles have made two bowl games since going gray after making just two prior postseason appearances from 1971-2013...but it creates some some awkward situations like the one seen on Saturday.
November has opened with a visit from the University of Buffalo Bulls, who rang in Thanksgiving season with a equally gray outlook. The only apparent difference between the field and the Bulls was the latter's blue numerals.
Apparently, the similarities are doing a number on the Eagles' defense. They began the Mid-American Conference tilt with an opening touchdown, but UB has gone on to score 29 unanswered points. That 29-7 lead has currently stretched into the third quarter.