VIDEO: Anderson Cooper Announces Birth of Son Wyatt

Closing his show Thursday night, CNN's Anderson Cooper announced he's the father of a newborn boy. Born Monday via a surrogate, Wyatt is the first child for the 52-year-old newsman.
"It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead," Cooper said. "It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love."
Cooper, who is gay, revealed he didn't believe this day would happen.
"I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am so grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," he said.
Anderson has been with CNN since 2001 and currently hosts AC360.