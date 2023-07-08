Britney Spears Fans Are Dunking on Victor Wembanyama After Tough Debut
By Liam McKeone
Victor Wembanyama made his NBA debut (of sorts) on Friday as he suited up for the San Antonio Spurs' Summer League matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. It... didn't go super awesome. Wemby's insane physical attributes were certainly on full display on both ends of the floor as he finished with eight rebounds, five blocks, and three assists. However, he struggled to exert his dominance offensively; he finished with three turnovers and went 2-13 from the field. And got dunked on for good measure. Afterwards, Wembanyama himself admitted he didn't really know what he was doing out there and has a long way to go before he's comfortable on the floor.
This all came to the great joy of Britney Spears fans. As you may have heard, there was an incident between the famous pop star and Wembanyama at a restaurant in Las Vegas earlier in the week. Spears fans are up in arms against Wembanyama after Spears claims she was hit in the face by his security team (police found security swatted her hand away and she then slapped herself in the face by accident) and Spears called the young star out for saying she "grabbed" him when all she did was tap him. It's an absurd controversy from every angle, but it was very funny to see Britney Spears stan accounts tweet Wembanyama lowlights last night.
Behold:
It's made all the more amusing when one recalls that Spears specifically said in her statement that she does not blame Wembanyama. These fans have just decided to adopt the vendetta anyway.
A rather unexpected beginning to Wemby's career arc.