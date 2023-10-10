Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren Had a Flex-Off
Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren both made their NBA debuts on Monday night as the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder met in a meaningless preseason game. As meaningless as it was though, it was pretty cool. These two players are extremely tall and if their first taste of preseason action was any indication, extremely skilled. Just watch the highlights.
They are so damn tall. To oversimplify it way too much, they both look like thin adults playing on a toy hoop against children. They don't need to jump to rebound or dunk or block shots. They can both reach the rim from an absurd distance. They are both unique and fascinating and watching other NBA players deal with them this year is going to be so fun to watch.
Wemby scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting and made two three-pointers. Holmgren had 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, made both his threes and grabbed nine rebounds. They each blocked a shot. And they both flexed.
Combined, these two measure more than 14 feet long and weigh just over 400 pounds. And they're flexing. If the insane sports gambling culture gives us nothing else this year, it should be an accurate over/under on the number of times these guys will flex during the regular season. With load management and all that you'd be tempted to take the under, but there can't be a more entertaining thing to root for in all of sports this year.