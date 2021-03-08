Four Potential Trade Destinations for Victor Oladipo
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 8, 2021, 3:59 PM EST
Victor Oladipo was traded to the Houston Rockets in January as part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. He's been solid in Houston, but turned down a two-year contract extension from the Rockets and is hurtling towards free agency this summer. As an impending free agent with an expiring contract, the former All-Star will be an attractive trade chip over the next few weeks.
In 15 games with the Rockets, Oladipo has averaged 19.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists and has begun to look better over the last few weeks.
Here is a look at four possible destinations for Oladipo before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors are looking for a boost as they currently sit just outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Golden State is interested in Oladipo. Part of the reason he's attractive is due to his contract expiring after the season. The Warriors have four players set to make more than $24 million next season, which is why they'll be looking at rentals if they buy at the deadline.
The Warriors are over the luxury tax, but they could swap Kelly Oubre's expiring contract and add in a few bench players to make the math work in a deal for Oladipo. The Rockets would also want some form of draft compensation.
New York Knicks
The Knicks went on quite a run to end the first half of the season, and currently hold the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference. Julius Randle has developed into an All-Star and now they're looking to add for the stretch run. New York has been monitoring Oladipo's availability for a while now and he'd fit right in with what coach Tom Thibodeau wants to do. A former All-Defensive First Team selection, Oladipo can lock down opposing guards when motivated. A playoff chase would likely do that.
The Knicks could make salaries match with any number of their bench players, then throw in draft picks as a sweetener to made this deal line up.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets are struggling this season after reaching the Western Conference Finals in the NBA's Orlando bubble. Denver is currently sixth in the West but isn't close to challenging the big boys at this point. While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have lived up to their billing this season, there is something missing. Michael Porter Jr. hasn't taken the leap forward that was expected of him, and no one else has stepped up to fill the void left by Jerami Grant's departure. Oladipo could be that guy and would give Denver a true top trio to match Western Conference foes.
Sending Gary Harris -- who has underperformed his contract -- and draft picks to Houston could land Oladipo.
Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks are struggling. Despite Luka Doncic's incredible ability, Dallas can't seem to win consistently. The Mavs are currently eighth in the Western Conference and are in danger of falling out of the playoff picture. They need a jolt, and why not look across the state and get some help from Houston?
Dallas could go the straight-up route and swap James Johnson's expiring contract for Oladipo while throwing in some draft compensation to entice the Rockets. Or, if they wanted to add some more punch to the front court they could package Johnson, Dwight Powell and picks for Oladipo and P.J. Tucker. Both are easy deals that would get Doncic some immediate help.