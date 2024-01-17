Very Good Dog Refuses to Participate in Suns' Halftime Show, Pees on Floor Instead
By Liam McKeone
The Phoenix Suns looked like they were asleep for the better part of three quarters before suddenly jolting awake in the final frame, overcoming a 22-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings. It was an incredibly shocking thing, even though Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were on the floor, because by the numbers the Suns are one of the very worst fourth-quarter teams in the league. It was not, however, the most shocking thing to occur on the basketball court that evening.
No, that honor belongs to this very good dog who was brought out to participate in the Suns' halftime entertainment. Instead of performing for the masses, though, the dog instead refused to play the game of choosing a toy from a Suns performer. He simply stood and stared at these toys. And then peed all over the floor.
Alpha dog stuff right there. Making direct eye contact with the human as he does his business. Who's going to stop him? Nobody. He knew it, too.
Once again I am shocked by the fact that this only happens once a year, if that. There are a lot of NBA halftime shows put on involving live animals, notorious for a bathroom schedule that does not take into account place or time. You'd think this would be a common enough problem that teams wouldn't do it anymore, but apparently not.
Still. A very good dog.