Roundup: VAX That Thang Up; Thick Bradley Beal; Scarlett Johansson Pregnant
Amazon denies unsafe labor conditions for Lord of the Rings series stunt performers ... cereal boxes are shrinking ... one of the insurrection leaders had a LEGO set of the US Capitol ... Robert Downey Sr. died ... Lil Nas X and gay pop stardom ... Haiti president Jovenei Moise killed ... Iceland tries out shorter work week and everything is fine ... Tucker Carlson in 2014: there is no victim when a teacher gives a student a lap dance ... the second season of I Think You Should Leave is on Netflix and it's a masterpiece ... at least one site has already ranked the sketches ... Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are expecting ...
Gregg Popovich surprised to learn that Bradley Beal is "thick." [NBC Washington]
Georges St. Pierre says that Jake Paul can beat Tyron Woodley. [Bloody Elbow]
Baker Mayfield not concerned about outside expectations. [NFL]
Five new sports debuting at the 2021 Olympics. [FanSided]
Drew Lock attacked by a lug nut while driving. [CBS Denver]
Hideki Matsui thanks New York. [The Players Tribune]
The Grand Rapids Drive is now the Grand Rapids Gold. [Denver Post]
Boris Becker called a tennis player's partner 'very pretty.' [Daily Mail]
Please, listen to Juvenile, Manny Fresh and Mia X.
This is an absolute unit of a lad.