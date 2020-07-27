The Big Lead
Vanessa Morgan And White Sox Pitcher Michael Kopech Are Divorcing

By Ryan Phillips | Jul 27 2020

Vanessa Morgan
Vanessa Morgan at the Entertainment Weekly And L'Oreal Paris Hosts The 2018 Pre-Emmy Party - Arrivals | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech are divorcing after just five months of marriage.

The "Riverdale" actress and the Chicago White Sox pitcher publicly announced their engagement in July of 2019 after dating for more than a year. They were married on January 4 in Florida, so things didn't last very long. Morgan is due to give birth to a son in January.

Kopech filed for divorce in Texas on June 19, but no hearing date has been set yet. Meanwhile, Morgan announced her pregnancy on Friday and posted photos of a gender reveal party, but Kopech is nowhere to be seen. A rep for Morgan confirmed to the Chicago Tribune that Kopech is the father, but didn't give any details beyond that.

Exciting news... I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January ?. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise ?. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be ? “- if you know you know #preggers ?? #quarantine? ?? ??

Morgan was sharing Instagram photos with Kopech as recently as late April:

Happy Quarantine Birthday Boo ♥️ #24

Kopech publicly announced he was quitting social media in October and deactivated his Instagram account.

The 24-year-old, fire-balling right-hander announced in July that he wouldn't be playing for the White Sox this season for "personal reasons." It's fair to assume this story is connected to his personal issues.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2018, Kopech missed all of the 2019 season. He returned this spring and made one start before the coronavirus pandemic shut down baseball.