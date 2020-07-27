Vanessa Morgan And White Sox Pitcher Michael Kopech Are Divorcing
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 27 2020
Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech are divorcing after just five months of marriage.
The "Riverdale" actress and the Chicago White Sox pitcher publicly announced their engagement in July of 2019 after dating for more than a year. They were married on January 4 in Florida, so things didn't last very long. Morgan is due to give birth to a son in January.
Kopech filed for divorce in Texas on June 19, but no hearing date has been set yet. Meanwhile, Morgan announced her pregnancy on Friday and posted photos of a gender reveal party, but Kopech is nowhere to be seen. A rep for Morgan confirmed to the Chicago Tribune that Kopech is the father, but didn't give any details beyond that.
Morgan was sharing Instagram photos with Kopech as recently as late April:
Kopech publicly announced he was quitting social media in October and deactivated his Instagram account.
The 24-year-old, fire-balling right-hander announced in July that he wouldn't be playing for the White Sox this season for "personal reasons." It's fair to assume this story is connected to his personal issues.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2018, Kopech missed all of the 2019 season. He returned this spring and made one start before the coronavirus pandemic shut down baseball.