Roundup: Positive Vaccine Developments; Texas, Mississippi Lift Mask Mandates; RIP Reggae Icon Buddy Wailer
By Liam McKeone | Mar 3, 2021, 9:04 AM EST
President Joe Biden expects US to have enough vaccines for all adults in country by May... Texas lifts state mandate to wear masks... Mississippi lifts county mandates for masks... Civil rights activist/lawyer Vernon Jordan dies at 85... Terrible semi-truck crash near US/Mexico border... Houston is first US city in which all variations of COVID have been found... Tenet will be in NYC theaters starting Friday... These six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published... T.I. will not be in Antman 3, status of his canon in MCU unknown... Diego Mardona's Porsche is for sale... Bunny Wailer, founder of The Wailers, dies at 73... Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for unpaid security bill... Man who claimed he dressed up like ANTIFA and stole police gear during Capitol riots faces federal charges... Tom Cruise deepfake video goes viral... Lawyer seeking 'most serious charges' against ex-Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid
I would like to drive a jetski.
My boss tells me this is what things were like back in the day.
Some video-game evil boss type stuff. What on earth, man.
Supa Hot Fire if you like Kendrick and Kanye. I never would have guessed Ye's Monster verse would sound dope over the Art of Peer Pressure beat, but here we are.