Utah State Coach Kayla Ard Getting Fired Before Her Postgame Press Conference Made It Weird
By Kyle Koster
Utah State women's basketball went 5-25 this year and bowed out Sunday night in the opening game of The Mountain West conference tournament so it isn't a shock that the program is moving on from head coach Kayla Ard. It was a bit unusual, though, how the news of the change was made public.
After getting throttled by Boise State, Ard made her way to the media room and was asked how she planned to rebuild the Aggies for next season. Her answer? She doesn't have any plans because she won't be back in Logan to turn things around because she'd just been fired on her way to the interview.
"I'm not going to be rebuilding. I just coached my last game at Utah State. I spoke with Diana, and they're going in a different direction, and I respect her decision and I hope they get a really good coach in."
She added: "I'm assuming that's going to be the last question?" And it was because it'd be weird to ask about anything else.
Ard spent almost four complete seasons as the coach of Utah State and lost with regularity, going 31-94 over her span there, including three years in which progress stalled at five or fewer victories. So it couldn't have been a shock that this thing was coming to an end, even if the final nail in the coffin was delivered strangely right before she was sent out to meet with the press. Still, not something we've seen before.