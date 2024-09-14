Utah at Utah State, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
It’s an all-Utah showdown this Saturday as the No. 10 Utah Utes roll into Logan to face the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. If you’re a fan of in-state rivalries (or just love a good underdog story), you’ll want to tune into this one.
The Utah Utes are cruising into this matchup with a perfect 2-0 record, fresh off a solid 23-12 victory over the Baylor Bears. While it wasn’t a blowout, the Utes proved they can handle pressure and grind out a win when needed.
Things didn’t go as smoothly for the Utah State Aggies last week. They were on the wrong end of a 48-0 blowout courtesy of the USC Trojans. Ouch. The Aggies’ offense struggled to get anything going, and their defense couldn’t slow down USC’s high-powered attack.
#12 Utah at Utah State
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Utah 19.5 vs Utah State
O/U: 43.5
