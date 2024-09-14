The Big Lead

Utah at Utah State, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch all the college football action this week between Utah and Utah State live on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Sep 7, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs the ball against the Baylor Bears.
Sep 7, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs the ball against the Baylor Bears. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

It’s an all-Utah showdown this Saturday as the No. 10 Utah Utes roll into Logan to face the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. If you’re a fan of in-state rivalries (or just love a good underdog story), you’ll want to tune into this one.

WATCH: Utah vs Utah State | Stream free on Fubo

The Utah Utes are cruising into this matchup with a perfect 2-0 record, fresh off a solid 23-12 victory over the Baylor Bears. While it wasn’t a blowout, the Utes proved they can handle pressure and grind out a win when needed.

Things didn’t go as smoothly for the Utah State Aggies last week. They were on the wrong end of a 48-0 blowout courtesy of the USC Trojans. Ouch. The Aggies’ offense struggled to get anything going, and their defense couldn’t slow down USC’s high-powered attack.

WATCH: Utah vs Utah State | Stream free on Fubo

#12 Utah at Utah State

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Utah 19.5 vs Utah State

O/U: 43.5

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.