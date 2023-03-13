Here's the 2023 USFL Broadcast Schedule
It's the day we've all been waiting for as the USFL television schedule has been released as the league takes yet another swing at capturing some of that rabid football passion this country pulses. All 40 games will be televised with 29 on broadcast network and 13 coming in primetime.
The second season of the USFL kicks off with a doubleheader on FOX on Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 PM ET as the Memphis Showboats make their inaugural home debut at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN, against the Philadelphia Stars. In the primetime matchup, the 2022USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions take on the New Jersey Generals from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL, at 7:30 PM ET on FOX.
Sat 4/15/2023 4:30 PM FOX Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats Memphis
Sat 4/15/2023 7:30 PM FOX New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions Birmingham
Sun 4/16/2023 12:00 PM NBC, Peacock Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers Memphis
Sun 4/16/2023 6:30 PM FS1 Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham
Sat 4/22/2023 12:30 PM USA, Peacock Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham
Sat 4/22/2023 7:00 PM FOX Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions Birmingham
Sun 4/23/2023 1:00 PM NBC, Peacock New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers Canton
Sun 4/23/2023 7:00 PM FS1 Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars Canton
Sat 4/29/2023 12:30 PM USA, Peacock New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions Birmingham
Sat 4/29/2023 7:00 PM FOX Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers Memphis
Sun 4/30/2023 2:00 PM NBC, Peacock Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars Detroit
Sun 4/30/2023 4:00 PM FOX New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers Detroit
Sat 5/6/2023 1:00 PM FOX Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars Detroit
Sat 5/6/2023 7:30 PM NBC, Peacock Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers Detroit
Sun 5/7/2023 3:00 PM NBC, Peacock New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals Canton
Sun 5/7/2023 6:30 PM FS1 Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers Canton
Sat 5/13/2023 12:30 PM USA, Peacock Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers Detroit
5/13/2023 4:00 PM FOX Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions Birmingham
Sun 5/14/2023 12:00 PM NBC, Peacock New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars Detroit
Sun 5/14/2023 3:00 PM FOX Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham
Sat 5/20/2023 12:30 PM USA, Peacock Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats Memphis
Sat 5/20/2023 4:00 PM FOX Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers Detroit
Sun 5/21/2023 12:00 PM FS1 New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars Detroit
Sun 5/21/2023 4:00 PM FOX New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers Memphis
Sat 5/27/2023 4:00 PM FOX Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham
Sat 5/27/2023 9:00 PM FS1 Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers Canton
Sun 5/28/2023 2:00 PM USA, Peacock Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats Memphis
Sun 5/28/2023 5:30 PM FS1 Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals Canton
Sat 6/3/2023 12:00 PM USA, Peacock Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers Canton
Sat 6/3/2023 3:00 PM NBC, Peacock Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions Birmingham
Sun 6/4/2023 1:00 PM FOX Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals Canton
Sun 6/4/2023 4:00 PM FOX Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers Birmingham
Sat 6/10/2023 12:00 PM FOX Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers Canton
Sat 6/10/2023 3:00 PM NBC, Peacock New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats Memphis
Sun 6/11/2023 2:00 PM NBC, Peacock Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers Memphis
Sun 6/11/2023 7:00 PM FOX Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals Canton
Sat 6/17/2023 1:00 PM USA, Peacock Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals Canton
Sat 6/17/2023 4:00 PM FOX Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats Memphis
Sun 6/18/2023 4:00 PM FS1 New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers Memphis
Sun 6/18/2023 7:00 PM FOX Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers Detroit
Playoff Sat 6/24/2023 8:00 PM NBC, Peacock TBD
Playoff Sun 6/25/2023 7:00 PM FOX TBD
Champ Sat 7/1/2023 8:00 PM NBC, Peacock TBD