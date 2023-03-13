The Big Lead
Here's the 2023 USFL Broadcast Schedule

Kyle Koster
Gaelen Morse/GettyImages
It's the day we've all been waiting for as the USFL television schedule has been released as the league takes yet another swing at capturing some of that rabid football passion this country pulses. All 40 games will be televised with 29 on broadcast network and 13 coming in primetime.

The second season of the USFL kicks off with a doubleheader on FOX on Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 PM ET as the Memphis Showboats make their inaugural home debut at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN, against the Philadelphia Stars. In the primetime matchup, the 2022USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions take on the New Jersey Generals from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL, at 7:30 PM ET on FOX.

Sat  4/15/2023          4:30 PM               FOX                    Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats                        Memphis

Sat  4/15/2023          7:30 PM               FOX                    New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions    Birmingham

Sun  4/16/2023         12:00 PM             NBC, Peacock    Michigan Panthers at Houston Gamblers                           Memphis

Sun  4/16/2023         6:30 PM               FS1                      Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers                     Birmingham

Sat  4/22/2023          12:30 PM             USA, Peacock     Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers                     Birmingham

Sat  4/22/2023          7:00 PM               FOX                    Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions    Birmingham

Sun  4/23/2023         1:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers                       Canton

Sun  4/23/2023         7:00 PM               FS1                      Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars                            Canton

Sat  4/29/2023          12:30 PM             USA, Peacock     New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions   Birmingham

Sat  4/29/2023          7:00 PM               FOX                    Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers                       Memphis

Sun  4/30/2023         2:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars                            Detroit

Sun  4/30/2023         4:00 PM               FOX                    New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers                       Detroit

Sat  5/6/2023            1:00 PM               FOX                    Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars                            Detroit

Sat  5/6/2023            7:30 PM               NBC, Peacock    Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers                       Detroit

Sun 5/7/2023            3:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals     Canton

Sun 5/7/2023            6:30 PM               FS1                      Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers                      Canton

Sat  5/13/2023          12:30 PM             USA, Peacock     Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers                           Detroit

5/13/2023          4:00 PM               FOX                    Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions                      Birmingham

Sun  5/14/2023         12:00 PM             NBC, Peacock    New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars                        Detroit

Sun 5/14/2023          3:00 PM               FOX                    Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers   Birmingham

Sat  5/20/2023          12:30 PM             USA, Peacock     Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats                        Memphis

Sat  5/20/2023          4:00 PM               FOX                    Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers                       Detroit

Sun 5/21/2023          12:00 PM             FS1                      New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars                        Detroit

Sun  5/21/2023         4:00 PM               FOX                    New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers                       Memphis

Sat  5/27/2023          4:00 PM               FOX                    Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers  Birmingham

Sat  5/27/2023          9:00 PM               FS1                      Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers                           Canton

Sun  5/28/2023         2:00 PM               USA, Peacock     Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats                        Memphis

Sun  5/28/2023         5:30 PM               FS1                      Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals                        Canton

Sat  6/3/2023            12:00 PM             USA, Peacock     Houston Gamblers at Pittsburgh Maulers                           Canton

Sat  6/3/2023            3:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions                      Birmingham

Sun  6/4/2023           1:00 PM               FOX                    Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals     Canton

Sun  6/4/2023           4:00 PM               FOX                    Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers                     Birmingham

Sat  6/10/2023          12:00 PM             FOX                    Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers                           Canton

Sat  6/10/2023          3:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    New Orleans Breakers at Memphis Showboats     Memphis

Sun  6/11/2023         2:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers                       Memphis

Sun  6/11/2023         7:00 PM               FOX                    Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals                        Canton

Sat  6/17/2023         1:00 PM               USA, Peacock     Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals                        Canton

Sat  6/17/2023         4:00 PM               FOX                    Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats     Memphis

Sun  6/18/2023        4:00 PM               FS1                      New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers                       Memphis

Sun  6/18/2023        7:00 PM               FOX                    Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers                           Detroit

Playoff  Sat 6/24/2023      8:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    TBD                                                                              

Playoff  Sun 6/25/2023     7:00 PM               FOX                    TBD                                                                              

Champ   Sat 7/1/2023        8:00 PM               NBC, Peacock    TBD                                                                              

