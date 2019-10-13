USC President Carol Folt Caught Looking Notre Dame Game? By Stephen Douglas | Oct 12 2019

Carol Folt is the new president at USC. While her prize football program came up short in their comeback against rival Notre Dame, Folt still managed to make her mark on the game. While she was shown on the NBC broadcast a referee (or someone wearing a referee-style cap) walked by and Folt appeared to check him out. Yeah, Carol Folt got caught looking.

It is highly unlikely that Folt was actually checking out the referee. She's on the sideline, smiling at everyone. The guy could have had toilet paper stuck to his shoe. It just doesn't matter because it looked like the one thing and that one thing was pretty funny. Look on!