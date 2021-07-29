Usain Bolt Extremely Confident He Could Beat Tyreek Hill in a Race
Tyreek Hill is the fastest player in the NFL and at times it doesn't feel particularly close, either. Usain Bolt is the fastest man of all time and was accepted as the fastest man in the world for most of the last 15 years, an unbelievable peak we'll probably never see again.
We will never enjoy watching the two face off head-to-head. Sadly. But Bolt, appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, expressed his overwhelming confidence that he could beat Hill in a race.
Bolt was wrong about one thing above-- he didn't run the 40-yard dash at the combine. He did it at the Super Bowl in 2019. He did, in fact, run a 4.22 in his sweatpants. And apparently he hadn't trained for a year.
Hill ran a 4.29 at his combine. He will arguably never be faster than he was then, in the middle of training for the NFL Draft at 22 years-old. And he was still .07 seconds slower than Bolt in his casual clothes without any build-up.
I would like to briefly marvel yet again at the fact that the most successful male sprinter/track star in history has the name Bolt. I mean, come on. There has never been an athlete more aptly named than Usain Bolt.
Hill has blazing speed. Bolt is inhuman. It wouldn't even be close.