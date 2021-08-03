Roundup: USA Basketball Beats Spain; Margot Robbie at 'The Suicide Squad' Premiere; Gerrit Cole Has COVID-19
USA Basketball beat Spain ... Vaccinations are up 200 percent in hard hit U.S. states ... Four officers who responded to the Capitol riot have committed suicide ... Senate moves forward with infrastructure bill ... Stock futures rose slightly heading into Tuesday ... Lindsey Graham tested positive for COVID-19 ... Kathy Griffin has lung cancer ... Jade Carey won floor routine gold medal ... Delta variant stalls Asia's economic recovery ... Barack Obama plans big 60th birthday party ... Margot Robbie at premiere of "The Suicide Squad" ... Mighty Ducks series renewed for second season on Disney+ ... Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" series sets premier date ... Kawhi Leonard used Russell Westbrook to team up with Paul George ... Trae Young gets $207 million extension ... Chris Paul agrees to four-year, $120 million deal with the Suns ... Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19 ... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets $172 million from Thunder ... Lonzo Ball headed to the Bulls for $85 million ...
U.S. Swimming has a bright future ahead [Sports Illustrated]
An early 2022 NBA mock draft [CBS Sports]
Carson Wentz surgery fallout [The Athletic]
Russell Westbrook offers a new challenge for LeBron James [FanSided]
I miss my MTV [Defector]
Mike Zimmer is already fed up [The Big Lead]
This was the greatest Olympic race I've ever seen:
Chris Farley's first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman:
A cat got loose at Yankee Stadium Monday night:
Soundgarden -- "Black Hole Sun"