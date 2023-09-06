US Open Semifinal Tickets: How Much Does It Cost to Get In?
By The Big Lead
Half of the semifinal matchups in the U.S. Open are set in both the men's and women's brackets. Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, and Karolina Muchova have advanced to the hallowed ground and now prepare for one of the biggest weekends in the sport in Queens. It promises to be exciting and it promises to be a hot ticket. And if you waited this long to make plans to see the finals get set, then it's going to cost a pretty penny on the secondary market.
Over on Ticketmaster, the lowest get-in price for the men's event is $262, which includes both matches. It would be entirely possible to pay over $300 and those who have no qualms could drop four figures for the experience. The women's side has a few below that price point ($238) but they are few and far between and will likely be gone before you can go and check.
Getting access through the U.S. Open's official ticket channels will be even more costly, with pricing for the men beginning at $407 and going up to $11,650. The women's options are in the $238-$1231 zone.
For those who decide that they'd rather monitor the action from home, coverage of the women's seminfals begins at 7 p.m. tonight. Coverage of the men's semifinals begins Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Before matches begin, a “Live at the US Open” show previewing the day will also air on the Tennis Channel.