Primetime Delivers NBC Sports Highest U.S. Open Ratings Since 2019

NBC says it drew 6.2M viewers across broadcast/Peacock for Wyndham Clark's win Sunday in the U.S. Open. That's up from 5.4M last year and the most-watched since 2019.



Five-year trend:

2023: 6.2M

2022: 5.4M

2021: 5.7M (West Coast)

2020: 3.2M (September)

2019: 7.3M (West Coast) pic.twitter.com/YKDPJVstT0