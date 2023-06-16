Roundup: US Open Round 1 Highlights; 'Black Mirror' Season 6 Reviews; Francis Suarez Announces Presidential Run
The Friday Roundup
By Liam McKeone
Conor McGregor accused of raping woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals ... Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele set record with 62 in first round of 2023 U.S. Open ... Black Mirror receiving 'mixed reviews' after Season 6 release ... Miami mayor Francis Suarez announces GOP presidential run ... Kendrick Perkins gets torn to shreds for suggesting Heat Culture can fix Ja Morant ... Turns out Trump did not pay for any of the meals he promised to pay for in Miami after arraignment ... Dionne Warwick cancels concert after medical incident ... Government agencies hit with massive cyberattack ... Protestors arrested after smearing paint on Monet painting ... One surprising person is blamed for inflation in Sweden ...
U.S. Open 2023: Best moments from the first round [ESPN]
Monica McNutt on Women's Sports, The 'Get Up' Team, and Announcing Opportunities [The Big Lead]
The Los Angeles Country Club Owes L.A. More Than Just A Good U.S. Open [Defector]
Aaron Gordon’s basketball ‘sanctuary’ helped the Denver Nuggets to an NBA championship [Andscape]
Daniel Bard Made An Improbable Comeback. Then He Had To Do It Again [New Yorker]
Who's Next For 'Undisputed'? [The Big Lead]
Allyson Felix: Tori Bowie Can't Die In Vain [TIME]
Pretty insane.
Tremendous parenting.
Danny Elfman. What a legend.
Janelle Monae-- "Champagne Shit"