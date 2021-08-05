US Men's 4x100m Team Very Frustrated After Ugly Sixth-Place Finish in Qualifying Heat
The US men's 4x100 team of Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker and Crayvon Gillespie failed to reach the Olympic final on Thursday, finishing sixth in their qualifying race. A bad exchange between Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley doomed Team USA, but their problems didn't start there.
The team was visibly frustrated after their elimination with Bromell telling NBC that it was "B.S." as the network cut off the interview. No video exists online, but if you want to swing by my house I'll show you the one I took with my phone.
Kerley and Baker then spoke with the press, alluding to a lack of practice.
This was not lost on anyone as that exchange was brutally bad. Carl Lewis pointed out a couple other problems and unfavorably compared the national runners to AAU athletes.
The United States has not medaled in the 4x100 since they took the silver in 2004.