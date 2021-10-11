Urban Meyer Still Has No Idea What He's Doing
We all know Urban Meyer's marriage to the 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars has been a complete mess -- and trust me, he doesn't want to talk about messy marriages right now. But nothing exemplified how clueless the 57-year-old head coach is than a quote from his Monday press conference.
While talking with reporters, Meyer claimed that he liked his team's offensive identity right now and wanted 250/250. In case you didn't guess it, he thinks his team should be gaining 250 passing yards, and 250 rushing yards in every game. Which is ... astonishingly stupid.
Why is this an insane goal? Because the NFL is a passing league, where no team will ever average 250 rushing yards per game. Unfortunately for Meyer, the Jaguars don't have teams like Illinois, the above-mentioned Rutgers, Indiana or Vanderbilt on their schedule this year.
Still not convinced 250 rushing yards is utterly moronic? In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens set the NFL record for rushing yards by a team with 3,296. That works out to 206 yards per game, or 44 yards per game short of Meyer's goal. They also had an all-time great running quarterback, who is nothing like Jags golden-armed rookie Trevor Lawrence.
This is just the latest example of Meyer being in over his head at the NFL level. He can't even set attainable goals for his team. We all know this relationship will come to an end sooner than later, especially after the mess he made off-the-field. But we have clear evidence he's not fit to lead Jacksonville on-the-field either.